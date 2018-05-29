The Latest: Play stopped by rain at the French Open

(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino). Belgium's Yanina Wickmayer's request to suspend her first round match because of the rain was not honored at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018.

(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino). Canada's Denis Shapovalov returns a shot against John Millman of Australia during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018.

(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). People stroll under umbrellas in an alley of the Roland Garros stadium during a first round match of the French Open tennis tournament, Tuesday, May 29, 2018 in Paris.

(AP Photo/Michel Euler). Croatia's Marin Cilic dives to return a shot against Australia's James Duckworth during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018.

(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). Spectators wearing rain coats watch Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the U.S. playing Sweden's Johanna Larsson during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Tuesday, May 29, 2018 in...

PARIS (AP) - The Latest on the French Open, the year's second Grand Slam tennis tournament (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

Play has been interrupted at the French Open because of rain.

Third-seeded Marin Cilic and James Duckworth played for a little more than one hour on Court Philippe Chatrier before they were sent back to the locker room by tournament officials.

Cilic, a runner-up at the Australian Open earlier this year, led 6-3, 5-4 when their first-round match was stopped.

___

11:00 a.m.

It's a big day at the French Open as Serena Williams makes her comeback on Day 3 of the clay-court Grand Slam following the birth of her daughter in September.

Williams hasn't played in a major since winning her 23rd Grand Slam title at the 2017 Australian Open and a big question mark is hanging over her current form. A three-time champion at Roland Garros, she has not played a single competitive match on clay this season ahead of her first round meeting with Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic

Also in the women's first round, 2016 winner Garbine Muguruza plays another former French Open champion, Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova, who won in 2009. And No. 1 seed Simona Halep starts her French Open campaign against 83rd-ranked Alison Riske of the United States.

On the men's side, top-seeded Rafael Nadal will aim to quickly finish his rain-interrupted first-round match against Italy's Simone Bolelli. The 10-time French Open champion is leading 6-4, 6-3, 0-3.

