Lufthansa spared antitrust probe after rival's collapse - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Lufthansa spared antitrust probe after rival's collapse

BERLIN (AP) - Germany's antitrust agency has decided against opening proceedings against Lufthansa over steep price increases following the bankruptcy of former rival Air Berlin last year.

Air Berlin, which was once Germany's second-biggest airline, ended operations in October. That left Lufthansa with a de facto monopoly on several domestic routes for a time.

Federal Cartel Office president Andreas Mundt said Lufthansa tickets were an average 25-30 percent more expensive than a year earlier following Air Berlin's bankruptcy, prompting many complaints. But he said the increase, "though significant, does not justify launching abuse proceedings."

Lufthansa and budget carrier easyJet bought parts of Air Berlin, and easyJet is now operating on German domestic routes.

Mundt noted that Air Berlin's bankruptcy reduced the available capacity and easyJet's arrival then brought down prices.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Film explores Chinese Exclusion Act as US immigration 'DNA'

    Film explores Chinese Exclusion Act as US immigration 'DNA'

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:14 AM EDT2018-05-27 14:14:06 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 7:45 PM EDT2018-05-28 23:45:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). In this May 15, 2018 photo, filmmakers Li-Shin Yu, left, and Ric Burns discuss their new PBS documentary "The Chinese Exclusion Act," during an interview, Tuesday May 15, 2018, in New York.(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). In this May 15, 2018 photo, filmmakers Li-Shin Yu, left, and Ric Burns discuss their new PBS documentary "The Chinese Exclusion Act," during an interview, Tuesday May 15, 2018, in New York.
    The filmmakers of a documentary about the Chinese Exclusion Act say if viewers end up with a sense of deja vu between the film's subject and current events, that's pretty much the point.More >>
    The filmmakers of a documentary about the Chinese Exclusion Act say if viewers end up with a sense of deja vu between the film's subject and current events, that's pretty much the point.More >>

  • Mantel, Saunders up for best-ever Booker Prize accolade

    Mantel, Saunders up for best-ever Booker Prize accolade

    Saturday, May 26 2018 3:13 PM EDT2018-05-26 19:13:28 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 7:45 PM EDT2018-05-28 23:45:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, Kevin Frayer via Canadian Press/ Kirsty Wigglesworth). In this combination photo, from left from Oct. 16, 20012, author Hilary Mantel, poses in London after being announced the winner of the Man Booker Prize for Fiction, ...(AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, Kevin Frayer via Canadian Press/ Kirsty Wigglesworth). In this combination photo, from left from Oct. 16, 20012, author Hilary Mantel, poses in London after being announced the winner of the Man Booker Prize for Fiction, ...
    Britain's Hilary Mantel, Canada's Michael Ondaatje and American author George Saunders are among five contenders for the title of greatest-ever winner of the prestigious Man Booker Prize for fiction.More >>
    Britain's Hilary Mantel, Canada's Michael Ondaatje and American author George Saunders are among five contenders for the title of greatest-ever winner of the prestigious Man Booker Prize for fiction.More >>

  • Iglesias loves his fans, but misses family 'like crazy'

    Iglesias loves his fans, but misses family 'like crazy'

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:34:15 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 7:45 PM EDT2018-05-28 23:45:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit). Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias performs on stage in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, May 27, 2018.(AP Photo/Ariel Schalit). Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias performs on stage in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, May 27, 2018.
    Pop star Enrique Iglesias misses his newborn twins "like crazy".More >>
    Pop star Enrique Iglesias misses his newborn twins "like crazy".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly