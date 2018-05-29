Shooting victim suffers life-threatening injuries

Police have blocked off the area where the shooting occurred on Bethel Street. (Source: NBC12)

One person has life-threatening injuries following a shooting early Tuesday morning.

Richmond police responded to Bethel Street shortly before 3 a.m.

The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center.

Police have not released any information about suspects and have not said what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

