Police ID victim in Richmond homicide

Police have blocked off the area where the shooting occurred on Bethel Street. (Source: NBC12)

A man has died after a shooting last month in the Whitcomb neighborhood.

The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Bethel Street, shortly before 3 a.m. on May 29. Police found the victim, 30-year-old Charles H. Pope Jr., in a vehicle and suffering from a gunshot wound.

Pope Jr. was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries on June 21.

Police have not released any information about suspects and have not said what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

