Investor confidence in Italy drops on political uncertainty - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Investor confidence in Italy drops on political uncertainty

MILAN (AP) - A premier-designate tapped to form a government of technocrats is expected to present his Cabinet list to President Sergio Mattarella on Tuesday, but investors' lack of confidence was already clear in plunging markets.

The Italian stock market opened down 1.8 percent and the spread between Italian 10-year government bond and the benchmark German bund rose to 300 points, the highest level in years with interest rates at 2.9 percent, before relaxing. The premier-designate, former IMF official Carlo Cottarelli, was scheduled to meet Mattarella to present his minister picks later Tuesday, two days after an attempt by two populist forces to form a government foundered on the president's rejection of their anti-euro economy minister.

Facing firm opposition, Cottarelli's government is likely to fail confidence votes later in the week, pushing Italy back to elections in the fall.

In an annual speech on the state of the Italian economy, Bank of Italy governor Ignazio Visco said that "Italy's destiny is that of Europe," as political uncertainty threatens to drag the eurozone's No. 3 economy into a new crisis.

"It is important Italy has an authoritative voice in forums where the future of the European Union is decided," Visco said, referring to upcoming EU decisions regarding the governance of the bloc, multi-year budgets and the revision of financial rules.

Visco warned that investors would flee the system if they see their savings lose value because of an economic crisis, noting that "foreign investors will follow suit even more quickly. The financial crisis that would ensue would put us back significantly. It would taint Italy's reputation forever."

Addressing populists who have raised fears that outside forces are calling the shots in Italy, he said, "we are not constrained by European rules, but by economic logic."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

