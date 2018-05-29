Investor confidence in Italy drops on political uncertainty

MILAN (AP) - A premier-designate tapped to form a government of technocrats is expected to present his Cabinet list to President Sergio Mattarella on Tuesday, but investors' lack of confidence was already clear in plunging markets.
The Italian stock market opened down 1.8 percent and the spread between Italian 10-year government bond and the benchmark German bund rose to 300 points, the highest level in years with interest rates at 2.9 percent, before relaxing. The premier-designate, former IMF official Carlo Cottarelli, was scheduled to meet Mattarella to present his minister picks later Tuesday, two days after an attempt by two populist forces to form a government foundered on the president's rejection of their anti-euro economy minister.
Facing firm opposition, Cottarelli's government is likely to fail confidence votes later in the week, pushing Italy back to elections in the fall.
In an annual speech on the state of the Italian economy, Bank of Italy governor Ignazio Visco said that "Italy's destiny is that of Europe," as political uncertainty threatens to drag the eurozone's No. 3 economy into a new crisis.
"It is important Italy has an authoritative voice in forums where the future of the European Union is decided," Visco said, referring to upcoming EU decisions regarding the governance of the bloc, multi-year budgets and the revision of financial rules.
Visco warned that investors would flee the system if they see their savings lose value because of an economic crisis, noting that "foreign investors will follow suit even more quickly. The financial crisis that would ensue would put us back significantly. It would taint Italy's reputation forever."
Addressing populists who have raised fears that outside forces are calling the shots in Italy, he said, "we are not constrained by European rules, but by economic logic."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Ivy League school Brown University will bestow an honorary degree to English musician Sting.More >>
Ivy League school Brown University will bestow an honorary degree to English musician Sting.More >>
A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.More >>
A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.More >>
President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summitMore >>
President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summitMore >>
Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.More >>
Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.More >>
Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.More >>
Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.More >>
Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconductMore >>
Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconductMore >>
President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North KoreaMore >>
President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North KoreaMore >>
President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North KoreaMore >>
President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North KoreaMore >>
President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North KoreaMore >>
President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North KoreaMore >>
President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a Navy SEAL who oversaw a daring assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop in 2002More >>
President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a Navy SEAL who oversaw a daring assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop in 2002More >>
The families of two students killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shootings are suing the gun manufacturer that built and the store that sold the weapon used in the attack that killed 17More >>
The families of two students killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shootings are suing the gun manufacturer that built and the store that sold the weapon used in the attack that killed 17More >>