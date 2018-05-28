Fans gather at Bandito's to watch Caps play in Stanley Cup Finals

The Washington Capitals took on the Vegas Golden Knights during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals in Las Vegas on Monday.

In Richmond, dozens of Caps fans watched the game at Bandito's in the Museum District.

"Bandito's is probably the best place to watch. Everyone chants everytime they score a goal. It's always really loud," said Kenneth Barber, a Capitals fan.

This is the Capitals second trip to the Stanley Cup Finals. The last was 20 years ago. Some fans say the hype is even bigger because... well... D.C. sports.

"Washington sports fans, we have it rough. We haven't seen a championship or even a final in so many years," said Barber.

Adding to that pressure, the team the Caps are playing is a stellar Vegas franchise in its first season in the league.

"Vegas doesn't deserve a Cup yet. They got this far and that's good enough. They don't deserve a cup. We deserve a cup," said Barber.

Game 2 is in Vegas on Wednesday. Then the series comes to D.C. for two straight. Game 3 is Saturday.

