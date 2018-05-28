The Latest: Game 1 winner usually goes on to win Stanley Cup

(AP Photo/John Locher). Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin listens to a question during an NHL hockey media day for the Stanley Cup, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Las Vegas.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Jared Lang places towels in a section of seats at the T-Mobile Arena prior to Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Las Vegas.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). The MGM Grand Hotel and Casino displays a Vegas Golden Knights logo and shield prior to Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Las Vegas.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). A Vegas Golden Knights fan, center, laughs with two Washington Capitals fans as they pose for a photograph prior to Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey game Monday, May 28, 2018, in Las Vegas.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Lady Liberty wears a Vegas Golden Knights jersey in front of the New York New York resort prior to Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey game Monday, May 28, 2018, in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Latest on Game 1 of the Stanley Cup between the Washington Capitals and Vegas Golden Knights (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman insists there's no delay in deciding if Seattle will have a team in the league.

"We just haven't gotten the train to the station in time," Bettman told reporters Monday night during his annual Stanley Cup Final news conference.

Bettman reiterated Seattle's bid will not be up for conditional approval at the NHL Board of Governors in June.

Seattle's ownership group will have to pay a $650 million expansion fee and make arena improvements to play in the NHL as soon as 2020.

"The building still has to be renovated," Bettman said before Vegas hosted Washington in Game 1. "So, there's plenty of time to deal with the issues that have to be dealt with."

Houston also has been mentioned as a candidate for an NHL team.

4:10 p.m.

The Washington Capitals or Vegas Golden Knights will win the Stanley Cup for the first time.

History suggests the winner of Game 1 has the odds in its favor.

The team winning the opener the previous six years ended up hoisting the Cup. Since the Stanley Cup Final went to a best-of-seven format, the winner of Game 1 has gone on to hoist the Cup 61 of 78 times.

Washington has its second shot to earn the Cup, hoping it fares better than in 1998 when Detroit won in a sweep.

Vegas is aiming to be the first franchise in a major North American professional league to win a title in its first season since the NFL's Cleveland Browns in 1950.

