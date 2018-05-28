Congressman Thomas Garrett will not run for 2nd term

Congressman Thomas Garrett (R-Va.) says he will not run for a second term.

He told the Washington Post in a video on Monday that he is struggling with alcoholism and wants to focus on his recovery and his family. He is the 48th Republican to retire or not seek election in the House this year, according to a list from the U.S. House of Representatives Press Gallery.

In the video, he said, "I am a good man and I’m an alcoholic." He also admitted it was "one of the hardest statements" he had to make.

Garrett, 46, represents the 5th district, which includes areas around Charlottesville, also Prince Edward and Nottoway counties.

On Thursday, Garrett previously shot down reports online that he would decide to leave Congress.

He was nominated to another term a while back, but now his departure means that someone else will be facing Democratic challenger Leslie Cockburn.

Garrett will officially step down in January.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12