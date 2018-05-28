SC anchor, photographer killed while covering storms

Mike McCormick and Aaron Smeltzer died while a tree fell on their SUV. (Source: WYFF)

An anchor and photographer from NBC affiliate WYFF out of Greenville, S.C. died on Monday when a tree fell on their SUV.

The accident happened in Polk County, N.C., about an hour from WYFF's station.

Photographer Aaron Smeltzer had a Virginia connection. He was from Tazewell, near Roanoke, and graduated from Radford University with a degree in broadcast communications.

Aaron worked at the station's Spartanburg bureau. In his spare time, he loved listening to country music.

Anchor Mike McCormick joined WYFF in April 2007 as a reporter at the station's Spartanburg bureau. He then became the Sunday anchor in 2014.

Mike graduated from the University of Miami with a degree in broadcast journalism and theatre arts. His coworkers at WYFF said he loved to cook and loved taking care of animals.

Our condolences go out to the WYFF news team, as well as Aaron and Mike's families.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12