Game 1 winner usually goes on to hoist Stanley Cup - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Game 1 winner usually goes on to hoist Stanley Cup

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Lady Liberty wears a Vegas Golden Knights jersey in front of the New York New York resort prior to Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey game Monday, May 28, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Lady Liberty wears a Vegas Golden Knights jersey in front of the New York New York resort prior to Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey game Monday, May 28, 2018, in Las Vegas.
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). A Vegas Golden Knights fan, center, laughs with two Washington Capitals fans as they pose for a photograph prior to Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey game Monday, May 28, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). A Vegas Golden Knights fan, center, laughs with two Washington Capitals fans as they pose for a photograph prior to Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey game Monday, May 28, 2018, in Las Vegas.
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). The MGM Grand Hotel and Casino displays a Vegas Golden Knights logo and shield prior to Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). The MGM Grand Hotel and Casino displays a Vegas Golden Knights logo and shield prior to Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Las Vegas.
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Jared Lang places towels in a section of seats at the T-Mobile Arena prior to Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Jared Lang places towels in a section of seats at the T-Mobile Arena prior to Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Las Vegas.
(AP Photo/John Locher). Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin listens to a question during an NHL hockey media day for the Stanley Cup, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher). Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin listens to a question during an NHL hockey media day for the Stanley Cup, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Washington Capitals or Vegas Golden Knights will win the Stanley Cup for the first time.

History suggests the winner of Game 1 has the odds in its favor.

The team winning the opener the previous six years ended up hoisting the Cup. Since the Stanley Cup Final went to a best-of-seven format, the winner of Game 1 has gone on to hoist the Cup 61 of 78 times.

Washington has its second shot to earn the Cup, hoping it fares better than in 1998 when Detroit won in a sweep.

Vegas is aiming to be the first franchise in a major North American professional league to win a title in its first season since the NFL's Cleveland Browns in 1950.

