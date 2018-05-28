6 of a kind: Golden Knights outlast Caps 6-4 in Final opener - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

6 of a kind: Golden Knights outlast Caps 6-4 in Final opener

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Lady Liberty wears a Vegas Golden Knights jersey in front of the New York New York resort prior to Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey game Monday, May 28, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Lady Liberty wears a Vegas Golden Knights jersey in front of the New York New York resort prior to Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey game Monday, May 28, 2018, in Las Vegas.
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). A Vegas Golden Knights fan, center, laughs with two Washington Capitals fans as they pose for a photograph prior to Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey game Monday, May 28, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). A Vegas Golden Knights fan, center, laughs with two Washington Capitals fans as they pose for a photograph prior to Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey game Monday, May 28, 2018, in Las Vegas.
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). The MGM Grand Hotel and Casino displays a Vegas Golden Knights logo and shield prior to Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). The MGM Grand Hotel and Casino displays a Vegas Golden Knights logo and shield prior to Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Las Vegas.
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Jared Lang places towels in a section of seats at the T-Mobile Arena prior to Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Jared Lang places towels in a section of seats at the T-Mobile Arena prior to Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Las Vegas.
(AP Photo/John Locher). Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin listens to a question during an NHL hockey media day for the Stanley Cup, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher). Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin listens to a question during an NHL hockey media day for the Stanley Cup, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Las Vegas.

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Vegas Golden Knights' incredible inaugural season isn't slowing down in the Stanley Cup Final.

Tomas Nosek scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period, and the expansion Golden Knights opened an improbable Final with a thrilling 6-4 victory over the Washington Capitals on Monday night.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves in an occasionally shaky performance, but the three-time Stanley Cup winner's new teammates carried the goalie who has so often carried them with a relentless outburst of offense.

The Eastern Conference champion Capitals hadn't given up this many goals in 29 games since March 18, but they hadn't seen anything like this charmed run by the upstart Knights.

More Stanley Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/StanleyCupFinals

