Vegas states its (lower) case: no capital letters on Twitter - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Vegas states its (lower) case: no capital letters on Twitter

LAS VEGAS (AP) - This city means business when it comes to hockey and is stating its (lower) case - no capital letters.

In a shot at the Vegas Golden Knights' opponent - the Washington Capitals - city officials are dispensing with capital letters on the official Twitter account.

The city posted a photo-shopped version of the famous Las Vegas sign with all lowercase letters on Friday and the message: "we're serious about #nocaps! #goknightsgo." Since then, the city has been tweeting in all lowercase letters. MGM resorts also joined the push on its Twitter account.

The campaign comes in response to the Washington Capitals' "#ALLCAPS" social media push.

The expansion Golden Knights have made a startling run to the Stanley Cup Final and host Game 1 on Monday night.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Social media newsMore>>

  • Vegas states its (lower) case: no capital letters on Twitter

    Vegas states its (lower) case: no capital letters on Twitter

    Monday, May 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-05-28 20:17:14 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 10:18 AM EDT2018-05-29 14:18:22 GMT
    Las Vegas city officials are embracing Stanley Cup fever by refusing to use capital letters on the city's official Twitter account in a playful shot at the Vegas Golden Knights' opponent: the Washington Capitals.More >>
    Las Vegas city officials are embracing Stanley Cup fever by refusing to use capital letters on the city's official Twitter account in a playful shot at the Vegas Golden Knights' opponent: the Washington Capitals.More >>

  • California court: Defendants get crack at some social media

    California court: Defendants get crack at some social media

    Thursday, May 24 2018 2:52 AM EDT2018-05-24 06:52:08 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 10:18 AM EDT2018-05-29 14:18:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this June 11, 2014, file photo, a man walks past a mural in an office on the Facebook campus in Menlo Park, Calif. The California Supreme Court will decide whether Facebook and other social media companies must tur...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this June 11, 2014, file photo, a man walks past a mural in an office on the Facebook campus in Menlo Park, Calif. The California Supreme Court will decide whether Facebook and other social media companies must tur...

    The California Supreme Court will decide whether Facebook and other social media companies must turn over user content to criminal defendants preparing for trial.

    More >>

    The California Supreme Court will decide whether Facebook and other social media companies must turn over user content to criminal defendants preparing for trial.

    More >>

  • Egypt's top court orders temporary suspension of YouTube

    Egypt's top court orders temporary suspension of YouTube

    Saturday, May 26 2018 12:03 PM EDT2018-05-26 16:03:27 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 10:18 AM EDT2018-05-29 14:18:08 GMT
    An Egyptian court has ordered the suspension for one month of video-sharing website, YouTube, and others sharing a video found to be insulting the Muslim Prophet Mohammed.More >>
    An Egyptian court has ordered the suspension for one month of video-sharing website, YouTube, and others sharing a video found to be insulting the Muslim Prophet Mohammed.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly