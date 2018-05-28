27 rabbits abandoned at Long Island train station - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

27 rabbits abandoned at Long Island train station

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (AP) - Officials on Long Island are offering a reward for information leading to the person or people responsible for dumping 27 rabbits by a Suffolk County train station.

The Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says it was notified on Sunday that a number of domestic rabbits were in the vicinity of the Ronkonkoma train station.

The SPCA and other animal welfare groups captured the bunnies, which don't have the skills to live in the wild on their own.

There is a $3,500 reward being offered.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

