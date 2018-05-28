Man in critical condition after reports of multiple gunshots

No foul play is suspected in the shooting. (Source: NBC12)

Chesterfield police were called to a home on Memorial Day after a man reportedly fired multiple gunshots inside.

When officers were unable to contact anyone inside, they forced entry into the home.

An elderly man with one gunshot wound to the head was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No foul play is suspected in the shooting.

