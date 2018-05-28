Man in critical condition after reports of multiple gunshots

A boy died in a pool drowning incident at Chesterfield Village Apartments on Sunday.More >>
A boy died in a pool drowning incident at Chesterfield Village Apartments on Sunday.More >>
Richmond’s Department of Fire and Emergency wants your family to stay safe while enjoying a dip in the river - or any body of water - this summer.More >>
Richmond’s Department of Fire and Emergency wants your family to stay safe while enjoying a dip in the river - or any body of water - this summer.More >>
Chesterfield police were called to a home on Memorial Day after a man reportedly fired multiple gunshots inside.More >>
Chesterfield police were called to a home on Memorial Day after a man reportedly fired multiple gunshots inside.More >>
Hundreds of people gathered at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond Monday to honor and remember fallen soldiers for the 62nd annual Memorial Day ceremony.More >>
Hundreds of people gathered at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond Monday to honor and remember fallen soldiers for the 62nd annual Memorial Day ceremony.More >>
The child’s father was detained for alleged parental neglect, the Associated Press reports.More >>
The child’s father was detained for alleged parental neglect, the Associated Press reports.More >>
The altercation was caught on camera Friday. The McDonald's surveillance video shows the man demanding a refill on a cup of coffee from the manager, and she fills it.More >>
The altercation was caught on camera Friday. The McDonald's surveillance video shows the man demanding a refill on a cup of coffee from the manager, and she fills it.More >>
The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.More >>
The event coordinator says the anthem is typically only played before the first game of the day, but going forward, they will play it at every game.More >>
The event coordinator says the anthem is typically only played before the first game of the day, but going forward, they will play it at every game.More >>
The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.More >>
The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.More >>
A Wisconsin woman says changing her diet helped her win her battle against breast cancer. Now, researchers at Harvard University want to know more about that diet.More >>
A Wisconsin woman says changing her diet helped her win her battle against breast cancer. Now, researchers at Harvard University want to know more about that diet.More >>
A homeless man’s interaction with police at a fast food restaurant in South Carolina is going viral – for all the right reasons. Horry County Police officer CJ Mullinax bought a meal for a homeless man after police were called because he was asking people for scraps, said Victoria Paige Summer in her Facebook video post.More >>
A homeless man’s interaction with police at a fast food restaurant in South Carolina is going viral – for all the right reasons. Horry County Police officer CJ Mullinax bought a meal for a homeless man after police were called because he was asking people for scraps, said Victoria Paige Summer in her Facebook video post.More >>
After facing adversity from the moment he was born, a Midlands teen found his passion, stuck with it and it paid off!More >>
After facing adversity from the moment he was born, a Midlands teen found his passion, stuck with it and it paid off!More >>
Ongoing eruptions in Kilauea's east rift zone are triggering ongoing concerns.More >>
Ongoing eruptions in Kilauea's east rift zone are triggering ongoing concerns.More >>