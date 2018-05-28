Missing teenager may be in Richmond area

Tyreaka Fisher, 17, is thought to be in the Richmond area. (Source: Greensville County Sheriff's Office)

A missing teenager is believed to be in the Richmond area.

The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office said Tyreaka Fisher, 17, was last seen at Blimpie’s in Jarratt.

A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office said she might in Richmond, and there is concern for her health.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at (434)-348-4200.

