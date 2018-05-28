Defending champ Gators top seed in NCAA baseball tournament - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Defending champ Gators top seed in NCAA baseball tournament

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). Florida State players celebrate after defeating Louisville 11-8 to win the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college baseball tournament championship game in Durham, N.C., Sunday, May 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome). Florida State players celebrate after defeating Louisville 11-8 to win the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college baseball tournament championship game in Durham, N.C., Sunday, May 27, 2018.
(AP Photo/Nati Harnik). Minnesota third baseman Micah Coffey, left, and second baseman Luke Pettersen, rear, drench Minnesota coach John Anderson following their 6-4 win over Purdue in the NCAA Big Ten baseball championship game in Omaha, Neb., Sunday,... (AP Photo/Nati Harnik). Minnesota third baseman Micah Coffey, left, and second baseman Luke Pettersen, rear, drench Minnesota coach John Anderson following their 6-4 win over Purdue in the NCAA Big Ten baseball championship game in Omaha, Neb., Sunday,...

By ERIC OLSON
AP Sports Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Defending national champion Florida is the No. 1 seed in the NCAA baseball tournament, making the Gators the first program to be a top seed three times.

The NCAA announced the 64-team field Monday.

Play begins Friday in 16 regionals. Winners advance to eight best-of-three super regionals. Those winners move on to the College World Series in Omaha.

The NCAA seeded 16 teams for the first time. There had been eight seeds previously.

Stanford is the No. 2 seed, followed by Oregon State, Mississippi, Arkansas, North Carolina, Florida State and Georgia.

Seeds nine through 16 are Texas Tech, Clemson, Stetson, East Carolina, Texas, Minnesota, Coastal Carolina and North Carolina State.

Florida State, at 41 appearances in a row, has the longest active streak of appearances.

