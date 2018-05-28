VCU music professor killed in bicycle crash

Rebecca Tyree was an assistant professor of choral music. (Source: VCU)

An assistant professor at Virginia Commonwealth University has died.

In a post on its website, Rebecca Tyree, assistant professor of choral music education, the university said Tyree was "a vital and beloved part of our VCUarts community."

Tyree died May 24 as a result of injuries she sustained in a bicycle crash. A funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday.

The university said Tyree was involved in SPARC’s Live Art and RVA Street Singers.

"Becky was extremely accomplished, dedicated, and decorated as a public school music educator with 25 years of experience prior to joining our faculty in 2000," the university said. "That dedication continued with her work here, where she was profoundly committed to our music students and to the art of choral singing."

