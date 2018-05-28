Chesterfield man killed in single-vehicle crash

The cause of the crash is under investigation. (Source: RNN)

A Chesterfield man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Nelson County.

Wallace L. Morgan, 74, died at the scene Sunday afternoon after the 2009 Pontiac G8 he was driving ran off the right side of the road and struck an embankment, a culvert and a tree.

The crash happened at 3:40 p.m. on Route 29. Virginia State Police said Morgan was wearing a seat belt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12