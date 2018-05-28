Hundreds gather at Virginia War Memorial to honor, remember fallen soldiers

A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office said she might in Richmond, and there is concern for her health.More >>
A Utah man has been released from a jail in Venezuela after spending nearly two years behind bars on weapons charges.More >>
The university said Tyree was involved in SPARC’s Live Art and RVA Street Singers.More >>
A boy died in a pool drowning incident at Chesterfield Village Apartments on Sunday.More >>
A central Montana rancher shot a wolf-like animal after it was spotted in a pasture with livestock, but a closer look prompted state wildlife officials to take DNA samples to determine what type of animal it was.More >>
The altercation was caught on camera Friday. The McDonald's surveillance video shows the man demanding a refill on a cup of coffee from the manager, and she fills it.More >>
The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.More >>
The child’s father was detained for alleged parental neglect, the Associated Press reports.More >>
The event coordinator says the anthem is typically only played before the first game of the day, but going forward, they will play it at every game.More >>
The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.More >>
Ongoing eruptions in Kilauea's east rift zone are triggering ongoing concerns.More >>
It will be about six to eight weeks before the firefighter can return to work.More >>
Police say there was also evidence of previous physical abuse to the young pit bull.More >>
