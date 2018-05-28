UN agency chief: Africans fear fallout of US-ZTE standoff - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

UN agency chief: Africans fear fallout of US-ZTE standoff

(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2018, file photo, Chinese men pass by a ZTE building in Beijing, China. TPresident Donald rump's hard-line views on trade, a staple of his message long before he entered politics, are beginning to col... (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2018, file photo, Chinese men pass by a ZTE building in Beijing, China. TPresident Donald rump's hard-line views on trade, a staple of his message long before he entered politics, are beginning to col...

GENEVA (AP) - The U.N. telecommunications agency's chief says several African countries are concerned about the possible fallout if Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp. collapses in a standoff with the United States.

Houlin Zhao, secretary-general of the International Telecommunications Union, said such concerns were raised at the Transform Africa conference in Rwanda this month.

Speaking Monday to reporters in Geneva, Zhao summarized the concerns that if ZTE's systems were stopped, "then our systems would be stopped as well."

ZTE said this month it had halted its main operations after the U.S. government blocked it from importing American components for seven years. The Commerce Department accused the company of misleading U.S. regulators over sanctions against North Korea and Iran.

The Trump administration has said it's reached a deal to keep ZTE in business.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Film explores Chinese Exclusion Act as US immigration 'DNA'

    Film explores Chinese Exclusion Act as US immigration 'DNA'

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:14 AM EDT2018-05-27 14:14:06 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 11:10 AM EDT2018-05-28 15:10:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). In this May 15, 2018 photo, filmmakers Li-Shin Yu, left, and Ric Burns discuss their new PBS documentary "The Chinese Exclusion Act," during an interview, Tuesday May 15, 2018, in New York.(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). In this May 15, 2018 photo, filmmakers Li-Shin Yu, left, and Ric Burns discuss their new PBS documentary "The Chinese Exclusion Act," during an interview, Tuesday May 15, 2018, in New York.
    The filmmakers of a documentary about the Chinese Exclusion Act say if viewers end up with a sense of deja vu between the film's subject and current events, that's pretty much the point.More >>
    The filmmakers of a documentary about the Chinese Exclusion Act say if viewers end up with a sense of deja vu between the film's subject and current events, that's pretty much the point.More >>

  • Mantel, Saunders up for best-ever Booker Prize accolade

    Mantel, Saunders up for best-ever Booker Prize accolade

    Saturday, May 26 2018 3:13 PM EDT2018-05-26 19:13:28 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 8:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 00:04:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, Kevin Frayer via Canadian Press/ Kirsty Wigglesworth). In this combination photo, from left from Oct. 16, 20012, author Hilary Mantel, poses in London after being announced the winner of the Man Booker Prize for Fiction, ...(AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, Kevin Frayer via Canadian Press/ Kirsty Wigglesworth). In this combination photo, from left from Oct. 16, 20012, author Hilary Mantel, poses in London after being announced the winner of the Man Booker Prize for Fiction, ...
    Britain's Hilary Mantel, Canada's Michael Ondaatje and American author George Saunders are among five contenders for the title of greatest-ever winner of the prestigious Man Booker Prize for fiction.More >>
    Britain's Hilary Mantel, Canada's Michael Ondaatje and American author George Saunders are among five contenders for the title of greatest-ever winner of the prestigious Man Booker Prize for fiction.More >>

  • Iglesias loves his fans, but misses family 'like crazy'

    Iglesias loves his fans, but misses family 'like crazy'

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:34:15 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 8:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 00:04:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit). Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias performs on stage in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, May 27, 2018.(AP Photo/Ariel Schalit). Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias performs on stage in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, May 27, 2018.
    Pop star Enrique Iglesias misses his newborn twins "like crazy".More >>
    Pop star Enrique Iglesias misses his newborn twins "like crazy".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly