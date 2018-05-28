Chesterfield police looking for breaking and entering suspect

The suspect is accused of breaking into a Family Dollar. (Source: @LtDavidSamuels/Twitter)

Chesterfield police are looking for a suspect in a breaking and entering early Sunday night.

The suspect is accused of breaking into a Family Dollar at 8505 Midlothian Turnpike.

Surveillance video captured an image of the suspect, which was shared on Twitter by Chesterfield police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

