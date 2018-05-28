Germany gives Daimler deadline to submit fix for diesel vans - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Germany gives Daimler deadline to submit fix for diesel vans

(Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP). Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche arrives at the German transport ministry in Berlin Monday, May 28, 2018 where he had be summoned by German transportation Minister Andreas Scheuer after German authorities ruled that the Mercedes-Be... (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP). Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche arrives at the German transport ministry in Berlin Monday, May 28, 2018 where he had be summoned by German transportation Minister Andreas Scheuer after German authorities ruled that the Mercedes-Be...
(Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP). Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche is surrounded by media when leaving the German transport ministry in Berlin Monday, May 28, 2018 where he had be summoned by German transportation Minister Andreas Scheuer after German authorities r... (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP). Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche is surrounded by media when leaving the German transport ministry in Berlin Monday, May 28, 2018 where he had be summoned by German transportation Minister Andreas Scheuer after German authorities r...
(Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP). Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche leaves the German transport ministry in Berlin Monday, May 28, 2018 where he had be summoned by German transportation Minister Andreas Scheuer after German authorities ruled that the Mercedes-Benz V... (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP). Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche leaves the German transport ministry in Berlin Monday, May 28, 2018 where he had be summoned by German transportation Minister Andreas Scheuer after German authorities ruled that the Mercedes-Benz V...
(Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP). Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche walks into the German transport ministry in Berlin Monday, May 28, 2018 where he had be summoned by German transportation Minister Andreas Scheuer after German authorities ruled that the Mercedes-Be... (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP). Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche walks into the German transport ministry in Berlin Monday, May 28, 2018 where he had be summoned by German transportation Minister Andreas Scheuer after German authorities ruled that the Mercedes-Be...

BERLIN (AP) - German authorities are giving automaker Daimler until mid-June to submit a plan for how it will fix diesel-powered vans that don't meet emissions requirements.

The announcement came after Daimler chairman Dieter Zetsche was summoned for talks at the transport ministry on Monday, the latest German auto executive to face a grilling over excessive emissions in diesel vehicles .

Daimler was ordered to recall over 6,000 Mercedes-Benz Vito delivery vans last week after Germany's motor vehicle authority ruled emissions controls didn't meet legal requirements. The company said it disagreed with authorities' assessment, but would prepare software updates for the vehicles' engine control systems and carry out the updates at no cost to vehicle owners.

Andreas Scheuer, Germany's transport minister, said he plans to have another meeting with Zetsche in two weeks' time.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Film explores Chinese Exclusion Act as US immigration 'DNA'

    Film explores Chinese Exclusion Act as US immigration 'DNA'

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:14 AM EDT2018-05-27 14:14:06 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 6:08 AM EDT2018-05-28 10:08:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). In this May 15, 2018 photo, filmmakers Li-Shin Yu, left, and Ric Burns discuss their new PBS documentary "The Chinese Exclusion Act," during an interview, Tuesday May 15, 2018, in New York.(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). In this May 15, 2018 photo, filmmakers Li-Shin Yu, left, and Ric Burns discuss their new PBS documentary "The Chinese Exclusion Act," during an interview, Tuesday May 15, 2018, in New York.
    The filmmakers of a documentary about the Chinese Exclusion Act say if viewers end up with a sense of deja vu between the film's subject and current events, that's pretty much the point.More >>
    The filmmakers of a documentary about the Chinese Exclusion Act say if viewers end up with a sense of deja vu between the film's subject and current events, that's pretty much the point.More >>

  • Mantel, Saunders up for best-ever Booker Prize accolade

    Mantel, Saunders up for best-ever Booker Prize accolade

    Saturday, May 26 2018 3:13 PM EDT2018-05-26 19:13:28 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 8:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 00:04:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, Kevin Frayer via Canadian Press/ Kirsty Wigglesworth). In this combination photo, from left from Oct. 16, 20012, author Hilary Mantel, poses in London after being announced the winner of the Man Booker Prize for Fiction, ...(AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, Kevin Frayer via Canadian Press/ Kirsty Wigglesworth). In this combination photo, from left from Oct. 16, 20012, author Hilary Mantel, poses in London after being announced the winner of the Man Booker Prize for Fiction, ...
    Britain's Hilary Mantel, Canada's Michael Ondaatje and American author George Saunders are among five contenders for the title of greatest-ever winner of the prestigious Man Booker Prize for fiction.More >>
    Britain's Hilary Mantel, Canada's Michael Ondaatje and American author George Saunders are among five contenders for the title of greatest-ever winner of the prestigious Man Booker Prize for fiction.More >>

  • Iglesias loves his fans, but misses family 'like crazy'

    Iglesias loves his fans, but misses family 'like crazy'

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:34:15 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 8:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 00:04:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit). Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias performs on stage in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, May 27, 2018.(AP Photo/Ariel Schalit). Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias performs on stage in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, May 27, 2018.
    Pop star Enrique Iglesias misses his newborn twins "like crazy".More >>
    Pop star Enrique Iglesias misses his newborn twins "like crazy".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly