8 displaced by overnight house fire

Eight people were displaced and one was injured in a house fire Sunday night.
Fire crews responded to Atlee Road about 11 p.m. to find the home engulfed in flames.
The fire marshal is investigating what sparked the blaze.
STRUCTURE FIRE MARKED UNDER CONTROL; ONE MINOR INJURY REPORTED AND TRANSPORTED TO A LOCAL AREA HOSPITAL; FIRE IS UNDER INVESTIGATION BY THE HANOVER COUNTY FIRE MARSHAL'S OFFICE; AMERICAN RED CROSS ASSISTING 4 ADULTS AND 4 CHILDREN DISPLACED; PICTURE SHOWS INITIAL FIRE ATTACK. pic.twitter.com/xWc72CyrtN— Hanover Fire-EMS (@HanoverFireEMS1) May 28, 2018
