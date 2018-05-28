8 displaced by overnight house fire - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

8 displaced by overnight house fire

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
HANOVER, VA (WWBT) -

Eight people were displaced and one was injured in a house fire Sunday night.

Fire crews responded to Atlee Road about 11 p.m. to find the home engulfed in flames.

The fire marshal is investigating what sparked the blaze.

