Police: White truck may have been involved in deadly hit-and-run

Police say a vehicle similar to this was involved in the hit-and-run. (Source: Henrico Police Department)

The Henrico Police Department says the person who fled the scene of a deadly hit-and-run on Sunday night may have been driving a white pick-up truck with a utility box or shell on the back.

Police said Charles Rogers, 46, of Henrico, was walking on Brook Road near Hilliard in Henrico County when he was struck by two vehicles.

The first vehicle stopped, but the second did not. Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, police released surveillance photos of the incident:

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. during a thunderstorm that moved through the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12