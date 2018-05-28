Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run Sunday

The incident happened during a thunderstorm that moved through Henrico County. (Source: RNN)

A man was killed in a hit-and-run in Sunday night.

Police said the man was walking on Brook Road near Hilliard in Henrico County when he was struck by what is believed to be a white work van.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. during a thunderstorm that moved through the area.

Police are still looking for the vehicle responsible.

