2 women struck by lightning as summer storms lash Germany

(Julian Staehle/dpa via AP). In this May 27, 2018 photo thunderbolts are reflected near Premnitz, eastern Germany. (Julian Staehle/dpa via AP). In this May 27, 2018 photo thunderbolts are reflected near Premnitz, eastern Germany.

BERLIN (AP) - German authorities say two women have suffered serious injuries after being struck by lightning in the western city of Bochum.

The city's fire service says the women, in their early 20s, were walking on a footpath when lighting struck late Sunday. One of them had to be resuscitated by paramedics at the scene.

Western and central Germany saw heavy storms Sunday, flooding roads and basements. Firefighters in the state of Hesse rescued two women who were trapped in their car by a mudslide.

Dozens of flights were canceled at Frankfurt Airport, Germany's busiest, because of storms.

Germany and other parts of Europe have been experiencing an unusually long stretch of very warm weather in May. Meteorologists predict temperatures in Germany will hit 33 C (91.4 F) this week.

