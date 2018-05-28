Eyes on Italy's president after he vetoes populists' choice - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Eyes on Italy's president after he vetoes populists' choice

(Fabio Frustaci/ANSA via AP). Italian President Sergio Mattarella addresses the media after meeting Italy's premier-designate Giuseppe Conte in Rome, Sunday, May 27, 2018. Italian President Sergio Mattarella said he refused to approve populist leaders'... (Fabio Frustaci/ANSA via AP). Italian President Sergio Mattarella addresses the media after meeting Italy's premier-designate Giuseppe Conte in Rome, Sunday, May 27, 2018. Italian President Sergio Mattarella said he refused to approve populist leaders'...

ROME (AP) - All eyes are on Italian President Sergio Mattarella after he vetoed the proposed euroskeptic economy minister of what would have been Western Europe's first populist government.

News reports said Mattarella would convene the former International Monetary Fund official, Carlo Cottarelli, to the presidential palace on Monday and ask him to form a technical government that can lead Italy until early elections.

Markets have largely welcomed Mattarella's decision to put an end to the proposed government of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and right-wing nationalist League, which had insisted on Paolo Savona as economy minister. Savona has questioned whether Italy should ditch the euro as its currency.

The spread of points between Italy's bonds and benchmark German bonds, which had grown alarmingly last week, fell early Monday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Film explores Chinese Exclusion Act as US immigration 'DNA'

    Film explores Chinese Exclusion Act as US immigration 'DNA'

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:14 AM EDT2018-05-27 14:14:06 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 3:20 AM EDT2018-05-28 07:20:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). In this May 15, 2018 photo, filmmakers Li-Shin Yu, left, and Ric Burns discuss their new PBS documentary "The Chinese Exclusion Act," during an interview, Tuesday May 15, 2018, in New York.(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). In this May 15, 2018 photo, filmmakers Li-Shin Yu, left, and Ric Burns discuss their new PBS documentary "The Chinese Exclusion Act," during an interview, Tuesday May 15, 2018, in New York.
    The filmmakers of a documentary about the Chinese Exclusion Act say if viewers end up with a sense of deja vu between the film's subject and current events, that's pretty much the point.More >>
    The filmmakers of a documentary about the Chinese Exclusion Act say if viewers end up with a sense of deja vu between the film's subject and current events, that's pretty much the point.More >>

  • Mantel, Saunders up for best-ever Booker Prize accolade

    Mantel, Saunders up for best-ever Booker Prize accolade

    Saturday, May 26 2018 3:13 PM EDT2018-05-26 19:13:28 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 8:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 00:04:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, Kevin Frayer via Canadian Press/ Kirsty Wigglesworth). In this combination photo, from left from Oct. 16, 20012, author Hilary Mantel, poses in London after being announced the winner of the Man Booker Prize for Fiction, ...(AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, Kevin Frayer via Canadian Press/ Kirsty Wigglesworth). In this combination photo, from left from Oct. 16, 20012, author Hilary Mantel, poses in London after being announced the winner of the Man Booker Prize for Fiction, ...
    Britain's Hilary Mantel, Canada's Michael Ondaatje and American author George Saunders are among five contenders for the title of greatest-ever winner of the prestigious Man Booker Prize for fiction.More >>
    Britain's Hilary Mantel, Canada's Michael Ondaatje and American author George Saunders are among five contenders for the title of greatest-ever winner of the prestigious Man Booker Prize for fiction.More >>

  • Iglesias loves his fans, but misses family 'like crazy'

    Iglesias loves his fans, but misses family 'like crazy'

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:34:15 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 8:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 00:04:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit). Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias performs on stage in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, May 27, 2018.(AP Photo/Ariel Schalit). Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias performs on stage in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, May 27, 2018.
    Pop star Enrique Iglesias misses his newborn twins "like crazy".More >>
    Pop star Enrique Iglesias misses his newborn twins "like crazy".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly