Flash floods rip through MD city

Former NBC12 anchor Gray Hall opens up about health scare

Former NBC12 anchor Gray Hall opens up about health scare

A flash flood dumped about six inches of rain onto a Maryland city within the span of two hours, according to NBC affiliate WRC.

The flood waters tore through Ellicott City's Main Street on Sunday.

Howard County Fire and EMS told WRC the water started to recede around 5:20 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, another round of rain came in around 6:30 p.m., urging people to move to higher ground.

Crews responded to several rescue calls Sunday evening, and additional crews from Northern Virginia also assisted.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency and is on his way to Ellicott City, according to WRC.

A flash flood warning is in effect for Howard County, Md. until 10:30 p.m., while the Washington, D.C. area, including parts of Northern Virginia, is under a flash flood watch until 2 a.m. Monday.

Ellicott City's Main Street was devastated by deadly floods two years ago. Two people died in the floods on July 30, 2016.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12