Police: Child involved in potential drowning at Chesterfield Village Apartments

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Police are investigating a potential drowning at Chesterfield Village Apartments.

The call came in around 5:18 p.m. on Sunday.

A child and adult were transported to the hospital, police said. There is no word if anyone has died.

Chesterfield police are on the scene investigating what happened.

