Boy drowns in pool at Chesterfield Village Apartments

A boy drowned in a pool at Chesterfield Village Apartments on Sunday.

Officers received a call around 5:18 p.m. for a possible drowning at the apartment complex, located at 211 Lingstrom Lane. When officers arrived on the scene, they learned a boy and a woman were found unresponsive in the swimming pool.

Police say community members pulled the boy and the woman out of the water, and both officers and residents performed CPR. The two were transported to the hospital, where the boy died. The woman is still at the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers believe the boy and the woman were related. Police are working to notify the victims' families and therefore have not released their identities.

Police are still investigating, but foul play is not suspected at this point.

Anyone with any information about the incident should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

