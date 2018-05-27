Website finds each state's 'Favorite True War Movies'

Reviews.org released its list of "Favorite True War Movies" by state, just in time for Memorial Day.

The company said it took a look at IMDB's Most Popular War Titles and picked those rated at least a 6.0 on IMDB or 60 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The company then narrowed it down even further by only including those with "verified ties to true war stories and real people."

Reviews.org then took the final list and plugged it into Google Trends to rank them by popularity on a scale of 1 to 100 for each state.

Virginia's "Favorite True War Movie" was Full Metal Jacket, according to Reviews.org.

Interesting tidbits

Massachusetts, Saving Private Ryan

Matt Damon, who played Private Ryan, was born in Boston.

New Hampshire, Flags of Our Fathers:

"One of the three survivors of the group of six who raised the flag was Corporal Rene Gagnon, who just so happened to be born in Manchester, NH," according to Reviews.org.

North Carolina, Fury

The movie featured several WWII stories, including Ray Stewart's, who is a tank gunner and driver in the Battle of the Bulge. He lives in Gastonia, N.C., and had the opportunity to meet Brad Pitt and the rest of the cast.

Pennsylvania, Gettysburg

The Battle of Gettysburg took place in Pennsylvania.

Wyoming, American Sniper

The movie was based on the acts of heroism by US Navy SEAL and sniper Chris Kyle during four tours in the Iraq War. Wyoming was one of Kyle's favorite places to hunt, according to Reviews.org.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12