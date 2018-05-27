Website finds each state's 'Favorite True War Movies'

Reviews.org released its list of "Favorite True War Movies" by state, just in time for Memorial Day.
The company said it took a look at IMDB's Most Popular War Titles and picked those rated at least a 6.0 on IMDB or 60 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The company then narrowed it down even further by only including those with "verified ties to true war stories and real people."
Reviews.org then took the final list and plugged it into Google Trends to rank them by popularity on a scale of 1 to 100 for each state.
Virginia's "Favorite True War Movie" was Full Metal Jacket, according to Reviews.org.
Massachusetts, Saving Private Ryan
Matt Damon, who played Private Ryan, was born in Boston.
New Hampshire, Flags of Our Fathers:
"One of the three survivors of the group of six who raised the flag was Corporal Rene Gagnon, who just so happened to be born in Manchester, NH," according to Reviews.org.
North Carolina, Fury
The movie featured several WWII stories, including Ray Stewart's, who is a tank gunner and driver in the Battle of the Bulge. He lives in Gastonia, N.C., and had the opportunity to meet Brad Pitt and the rest of the cast.
Pennsylvania, Gettysburg
The Battle of Gettysburg took place in Pennsylvania.
Wyoming, American Sniper
The movie was based on the acts of heroism by US Navy SEAL and sniper Chris Kyle during four tours in the Iraq War. Wyoming was one of Kyle's favorite places to hunt, according to Reviews.org.
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
The brutality inflicted against African American World War II veteran Sgt. Isaac Woodard by a Southern police chief is credited with inspiring President Harry Truman to integrate the military, but few people know...More >>
The brutality inflicted against African American World War II veteran Sgt. Isaac Woodard by a Southern police chief is credited with inspiring President Harry Truman to integrate the military, but few people know his name.More >>
A child and adult were transported to the hospital, police said.More >>
A child and adult were transported to the hospital, police said.More >>
The storm could make landfall along the Gulf Coast from Florida to Texas, but there's still a lot of uncertainty.More >>
The storm could make landfall along the Gulf Coast from Florida to Texas, but there's still a lot of uncertainty.More >>
A Utah man has been released from a jail in Venezuela after spending nearly two years behind bars on weapons charges.More >>
A Utah man has been released from a jail in Venezuela after spending nearly two years behind bars on weapons charges.More >>
One of the bloodiest World War II battles in the Pacific was waged 75 years ago this month on Attu Island in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.More >>
One of the bloodiest World War II battles in the Pacific was waged 75 years ago this month on Attu Island in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.More >>
The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.More >>
The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.More >>
An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."More >>
An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."More >>
A Wisconsin woman says changing her diet helped her win her battle against breast cancer. Now, researchers at Harvard University want to know more about that diet.More >>
A Wisconsin woman says changing her diet helped her win her battle against breast cancer. Now, researchers at Harvard University want to know more about that diet.More >>
The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.More >>
The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.More >>
The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.More >>