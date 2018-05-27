Rose 20 under at Colonial for 3-stroke win over Koepka - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Rose 20 under at Colonial for 3-stroke win over Koepka

(AP Photo/Cooper Neill). Justin Rose prepares to putt on the seventh hole during the final round of the Fort Worth Invitational golf tournament at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, May 27, 2018.
(AP Photo/Cooper Neill). Justin Rose waves to the crowd after making a putt for birdie on the fifth hole during the final round of the Fort Worth Invitational golf tournament at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, May 27, 2018.
(AP Photo/Cooper Neill). Kevan Na waves to the crowd after a shot on the second hole during the final round of the Fort Worth Invitational golf tournament at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, May 27, 2018.
(AP Photo/Cooper Neill). Justin Rose prepares to putt on the fifth hole during the final round of the Fort Worth Invitational golf tournament at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, May 27, 2018.
(AP Photo/Cooper Neill). Brooks Koepka tees off on the sixth hole during the final round of the Fort Worth Invitational golf tournament at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, May 27, 2018.

By STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Justin Rose closed with a 6-under 64 on Sunday to finish at 20 under at Colonial for a three-stroke victory over defending U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka in the Fort Worth Invitational.

It was the ninth career PGA Tour victory for Rose, the 37-year-old Englishman and No. 5 player in the world who also won his 2017-18 season debut in October at the HSBC Champions in Shanghai. He is the fifth player with multiple wins this season. Rose got nearly $1.3 million and a plaid jacket for winning at Hogan's Alley.

Koepka shot 63, but had started the day four strokes behind Rose in the final group. Emiliano Grillo had a 64 to finish third at 16 under.

While Rose missed matching Zach Johnson's 2010 tournament scoring record of 259 because of bogey on the 72nd hole, first-round leader Kevin Na matched the course record with a closing 61 and finished fourth at 14 under.

