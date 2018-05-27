Toliver, bench lead Mystics to comeback win over Lynx, 90-78 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Toliver, bench lead Mystics to comeback win over Lynx, 90-78

WASHINGTON (AP) - Kristi Toliver had 19 points, including five 3-pointers, and Washington' backups scored 58 points to help the Mystics overcome an 18-point deficit and beat the Minnesota Lynx 90-78 on Sunday.

Rookie Myisha Hines-Allen had season highs of 15 points and 13 rebounds, and fellow reserves Natasha Cloud and Ariel Atkins scored 14 points apiece for the Mystics (4-0). Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added nine points, on 4-of-4 shooting, in five minutes off the bench.

Back-to-back baskets by Sylvia Fowles gave the Lynx (2-2) a 24-6 lead before Toliver hit her first 3 late in the first quarter that ignited Washington, which scored 35 second-quarter points take a 46-39 lead into the break. Maya Moore scored 10 of 18 points in the third quarter and Minnesota led 68-66 going into the fourth.

Toliver hit back-to-back 3s to give the Mystics a 74-73 lead with six minutes to go and found Atkins for 3 that pushed the lead into double figures with 2:15 remaining.

Fowles had 17 points, on 8-of-8 shooting, and eight rebounds for the defending champion Lynx. Minnesota swept the Mystics last year in the league semifinals.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

