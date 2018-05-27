Toliver, bench lead Mystics to comeback win over Lynx, 90-78

WASHINGTON (AP) - Kristi Toliver had 19 points, including five 3-pointers, and Washington' backups scored 58 points to help the Mystics overcome an 18-point deficit and beat the Minnesota Lynx 90-78 on Sunday.

Rookie Myisha Hines-Allen had season highs of 15 points and 13 rebounds, and fellow reserves Natasha Cloud and Ariel Atkins scored 14 points apiece for the Mystics (4-0). Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added nine points, on 4-of-4 shooting, in five minutes off the bench.

Back-to-back baskets by Sylvia Fowles gave the Lynx (2-2) a 24-6 lead before Toliver hit her first 3 late in the first quarter that ignited Washington, which scored 35 second-quarter points take a 46-39 lead into the break. Maya Moore scored 10 of 18 points in the third quarter and Minnesota led 68-66 going into the fourth.

Toliver hit back-to-back 3s to give the Mystics a 74-73 lead with six minutes to go and found Atkins for 3 that pushed the lead into double figures with 2:15 remaining.

Fowles had 17 points, on 8-of-8 shooting, and eight rebounds for the defending champion Lynx. Minnesota swept the Mystics last year in the league semifinals.

