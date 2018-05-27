James Madison tops Boston College for women's lacrosse title

By MATT SUGAM

Associated Press

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) - Haley Warden scored four goals and Hanna Haven, Elena Romesburg and Kristen Gaudian each had three to lead James Madison to a 16-15 victory Sunday over Boston College for the Dukes' first NCAA women's lacrosse championship.

No. 3 James Madison (22-1) fended off a late rally by No. 4 Boston (22-2) after taking a three-goal lead with 7:02 remaining. The Eagles scored on two man-down free position shots within just over a minute to make it 14-13 with 4:07 left. BC made it a one-goal game again at 15-14 with 2:44 to play, and again with 22.1 left, but wasn't able to tie the game for a fifth time or retake the lead.

The Eagles were led by Tess Chandler, who had four goals. Sam Apuzzo had three goals and four assists in her Long Island homecoming, and Taylor Walker added three goals.

Molly Dougherty had seven saves for JMU while Lauren Daly had six saves for BC.loss.

