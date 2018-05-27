Minnesota students drive tractor to school

The brutality inflicted against African American World War II veteran Sgt. Isaac Woodard by a Southern police chief is credited with inspiring President Harry Truman to integrate the military, but few people know...More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
One of the bloodiest World War II battles in the Pacific was waged 75 years ago this month on Attu Island in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.More >>
Haley Warden scored four goals and Hanna Haven, Elena Romesburg and Kristen Gaudian each had three to lead James Madison to a 16-15 victory Sunday over Boston College.More >>
A Utah man has been released from a jail in Venezuela after spending nearly two years behind bars on weapons charges.More >>
The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.More >>
An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."More >>
A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.More >>
The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.More >>
A Wisconsin woman says changing her diet helped her win her battle against breast cancer. Now, researchers at Harvard University want to know more about that diet.More >>
