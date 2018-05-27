Family asks for help to find loved one

A Utah man has been released from a jail in Venezuela after spending nearly two years behind bars on weapons charges.More >>
A 61-year-old man from Middlesex was reported missing, and the family is asking for the public's help in finding him.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The Richmond National Battlefield Park will have a wreath-laying to honor those who died while serving our country, particularly those who served in the Civil War.More >>
The storm could make landfall along the Gulf Coast from Florida to Texas, but there's still a lot of uncertainty.More >>
The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.More >>
A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.More >>
One of the bloodiest World War II battles in the Pacific was waged 75 years ago this month on Attu Island in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.More >>
An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."More >>
The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.More >>
