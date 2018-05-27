Family asks for help to find loved one - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Family asks for help to find loved one

MIDDLESEX, VA (WWBT) -

A 61-year-old man from Middlesex was reported missing, and the family is asking for the public's help in finding him.

Randolph Reginald "Reggie" Carter was last seen on Sunday at his home on Big Stone Lane and has not been seen since, according to his sister, Michelle Martin.

Carter is 5-feet-3-inches tall, 125 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Carter's whereabouts is asked to call the Middlesex County Sheriff's Office at 804-758-2779. 

