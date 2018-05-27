N Carolina basketball player died on court at Virginia game - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

N Carolina basketball player died on court at Virginia game

By The Associated Press

A player for a North Carolina youth basketball team collapsed and died on the court at a tournament in Virginia.

James Hampton played for Team United out of Charlotte, North Carolina, and was at the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League event in Hampton, Virginia.

Team United director Jacoby Davis told The Charlotte Observer that Hampton was running and turned to say something to a referee Saturday night when he collapsed.

Davis says paramedics did chest compressions on the court before Hampton was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 17-year-old played went to private Liberty Heights school in Charlotte and was scheduled to graduate high school next year.

Davis says Hampton's team wants to play their final two games Sunday in honor of their teammate.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Ovechkin, Capitals headed to Stanley Cup Final vs. Vegas

    Ovechkin, Capitals headed to Stanley Cup Final vs. Vegas

    Thursday, May 24 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-05-24 06:21:57 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 4:57 PM EDT2018-05-24 20:57:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) holds the Prince of Wales trophy after the Capitals defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-0 during Game 7 of the NHL Eastern Conference finals hockey playoff series Wednesday, May 2...(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) holds the Prince of Wales trophy after the Capitals defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-0 during Game 7 of the NHL Eastern Conference finals hockey playoff series Wednesday, May 2...
    Ovechkin: Capitals mission won't be complete unless they beat Golden Knights in Stanley Cup Final.More >>
    Ovechkin: Capitals mission won't be complete unless they beat Golden Knights in Stanley Cup Final.More >>

  • 13-year-old from Richmond, VA to compete in BMX for Team USA

    13-year-old from Richmond, VA to compete in BMX for Team USA

  • NFL's policy could mean a new playbook on protests this fall

    NFL's policy could mean a new playbook on protests this fall

    Thursday, May 24 2018 5:42 PM EDT2018-05-24 21:42:35 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 4:00 PM EDT2018-05-25 20:00:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (35) and quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles...(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (35) and quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles...
    Now that the NFL is drawing the line against players kneeling during the national anthem, athletes protesting police brutality and racial inequality may need to find a new playbook this fall.More >>
    Now that the NFL is drawing the line against players kneeling during the national anthem, athletes protesting police brutality and racial inequality may need to find a new playbook this fall.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly