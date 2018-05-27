'Solo' sputters in takeoff at box office with $83.3M - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

'Solo' sputters in takeoff at box office with $83.3M

(Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP). In this image released by Lucasfilm, Alden Ehrenreich, right, and Joonas Suotamo appear in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story." (Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP). In this image released by Lucasfilm, Alden Ehrenreich, right, and Joonas Suotamo appear in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story."
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Donald Glover, from left, Alden Ehrenreich and Paul Bettany attend a special screening of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" at SVA Theatre on Monday, May 21, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Donald Glover, from left, Alden Ehrenreich and Paul Bettany attend a special screening of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" at SVA Theatre on Monday, May 21, 2018, in New York.
(Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP). This image released by Lucasfilm shows Alden Ehrenreich and Joonas Suotamo in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story." (Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP). This image released by Lucasfilm shows Alden Ehrenreich and Joonas Suotamo in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - The Han Solo spinoff "Solo: A Star Wars Story" came in well below expectations with an $83.3 million opening weekend at the North American box office.

Disney estimated Sunday that "Solo" will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend. Forecasts last week ran as high as $150 million for the four-day haul.

Overseas ticket sales are even lower. "Solo" grossed $65 million internationally in its opening weekend, including a paltry $10.1 million in China.

Starring Alden Ehrenreich in the role made iconic by Harrison Ford, "Solo" was plagued by production troubles, with Ron Howard replacing directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller midway through shooting. The budget soared past $250 million.

"Solo" also had stiff competition. In its second week, "Deadpool 2" grossed $42.7 million.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

