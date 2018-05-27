Richmond National Battlefield Park to host wreath-laying event

The Richmond National Battlefield Park will have a wreath-laying to honor those who died while serving our country, particularly those who served in the Civil War.

The event will take place on Monday, May 28 at 12 p.m. at the Fort Harrison National Cemetery, located at 8620 Varina Road.

