Car plows through Richmond kids clothing store

A car plowed through Little Nomad on Saturday. (Source: Nora Land Bryant)

A car slammed through the glass of a popular kids clothing store on West Broad Street on Saturday.

The owner of Little Nomad posted on Facebook and Instagram to let customers know they will be closed until they can make repairs and get things back up and running again.

No one was hurt.

