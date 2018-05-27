Mattocks, DC United get 1-1 draw with 10-man LAFC - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Mattocks, DC United get 1-1 draw with 10-man LAFC

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Darren Mattocks scored in the 84th minute to help D.C. United pull even with 10-man Los Angeles FC for a 1-1 draw Saturday night.

Los Angeles scored in the 39th minute when Diego Rossi pounced on a loose ball in the middle of the area and buried it into the right side.

LAFC went down a man in the second minute of first-half stoppage time when Dejan Jakovic was shown straight red for a reckless challenge. United's Frederic Brillant had a header hit the left post in the third minute of second-half stoppage time.

Los Angeles (6-3-2) has one loss in its last eight games, and D.C. (2-5-2) has one win in its last 11 road games.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    •   
