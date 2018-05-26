F1's showcase Monaco GP kicks off motorsports' busiest day - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

F1's showcase Monaco GP kicks off motorsports' busiest day
date 2018-05-26

By The Associated Press

One of the busiest days in motorsports has arrived.

The Formula One series kicks things off with the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday. With its sparkling harbor and Champagne-swilling fans watching from huge yachts, it is the jewel in the F1 calendar. After a difficult start to his title defense, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has won the past two races and leads Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel by 17 points.

But Hamilton starts from third place on the grid behind Vettel and Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo. Ricciardo took pole position in fine style, while his teammate Max Verstappen starts from the back after crashing before qualifying even started.

The 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 sees the career finale of Danica Patrick at the biggest race on the IndyCar calendar. She has stolen the spotlight for "The Great American Race" - but Helio Castroneves is chasing a record-tying fourth victory in the twilight of his IndyCar career.

NASCAR wraps things up Sunday night with one of its biggest races of the year, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. Kyle Busch has won a Cup points race at every track on the NASCAR circuit except Charlotte. But he has positioned himself to fill that void by taking pole in the No. 18 Toyota.

