The Latest: Kanaan sets record by leading 14th Indy 500

The Latest from the busiest day in motorsports (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

Tony Kanaan has set a record by leading his 14th Indianapolis 500, breaking a tie with his boss, A.J. Foyt.

Kanaan has been running up front all day after starting inside Row 4. As usual, the crowd roared when the popular Brazilian and 2013 race winner moved to the front of the pack.

Meanwhile, Ed Jones has been transferred to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis after his hard wreck earlier in the race. Jones was complaining of head and neck pain.

___

1:25 p.m.

Danica Patrick's racing career has ended with a crash in Turn 2 of the Indianapolis 500.

Patrick lost control of the car and hit hard in the outside wall, sliding back down across the track and into the inside barrier.

The rest of the field managed to miss Patrick as she came to rest on the grass. Despite the hard hit, Patrick managed to climb out of the car on her own.

Patrick announced months ago that she would retire after the Indy 500, the second half of the "Danica Double." She also raced the Daytona 500.

___

1:20 p.m.

Defending champion Takuma Sato is out of the Indianapolis 500.

Sato ran into the back of James Davison, who was well off the pace, and the two collided in Turn 4 to bring out the first caution of the day.

Davison had been off the pace earlier in the race, and he was clearly slower than the rest of the field as they tried to zip by him. Sato was unable to dodge him on Lap 47, but the rest of the cars were able to avoid their debris.

Sato held off Helio Castroneves to become the first Japanese winner a year ago.

A short time later, Ed Jones brought out the second caution flag of the race after hitting the wall coming out of Turn 2.

Jones finished third as a rookie a year ago, which means two of the podium finishers were out of the race by Lap 58.

___

12:45 p.m.

The power all month at Indianapolis belonged to Chevrolet and that hasn't changed on race day.

As the drivers approached the 100-mile mark, seven of the top eight cars had the bowtie engines in them. The only Honda-powered car breaking up the train was driven by Sebastien Bourdais.

Ed Carpenter in his Chevy-powered ride led every lap until the first pit stop.

Danica Patrick was the first to hit the pits, but everybody else was soon cycling through their first stops. The 90-degree heat may cause shorter runs than normal because of tire wear.

___

12:23 p.m.

The Indianapolis 500 is under way with Ed Carpenter leading the field to the green flag for the 102nd edition of the storied race.

Danica Patrick is back for her final race, while Helio Castroneves is once again trying for his record-tying fourth victory.

Kelly Clarkson sang the national anthem and Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo was in the pace car. Actor Chris Hemsworth waved the green flag and Olympic medal-winning skier Nick Goepper of Indiana was the grand marshal.

The temperature was approaching 90 degrees when the green flag dropped. If it climbs three more degrees, it would surpass the record of 92 set during the 1937 race.

It is the final race on ABC before the broadcast moves to NBC next year.

___

12:05 p.m.

It is the end of an era at the Indianapolis 500: ABC is bringing its coverage of the race to a close after 54 years.

The Indy 500 will be carried next year by NBC, the first time it will air on any other network, as part of a sweeping new multimedia rights package.

The ABC era began in 1965 with black-and-white, tape-delayed packages on the Wide World of Sports, and ushered in color a couple years later. The broadcasts helped elevate the careers of icons like Jim McKay and Keith Jackson, and produced innovations that are still a staple in motorsports to this day: in-car cameras, high-definition TV and second-screen experiences.

___

11:45 a.m.

They still love Danica Patrick at the Indianapolis 500.

Patrick received a massive ovation when she was introduced prior to her first Indy 500 since 2011, and the last race of her career.

Patrick shot to the public's attention her rookie year of 2005, when she started and finished fourth for Rahal Letterman Racing. She finished a career-best third in 2009 for Andretti Green Racing, then left for NASCAR a few years later.

She announced that she would do the "Danica Double" before retiring this year, beginning with the Daytona 500 and ending with the Indy 500.

She has a strong car, too. She starts from seventh for Ed Carpenter Racing.

___

11:10 a.m.

James Hinchcliffe says it's "weird" being at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and not sitting in a car, but he plans to help his Schmidt Peterson Motorsports teammates as much as possible during the Indianapolis 500.

Hinchcliffe sat on the pole two years ago and was in the thick of the IndyCar title hunt. He was bumped from the field during qualifying last weekend along with Pippa Mann.

So, the popular Canadian driver was wearing a short-sleeve shirt rather than a firesuit Sunday.

Said Hinchcliffe: "Today is going to be tough, no doubt about it, but I'm really proud of this team, really proud of my teammates. I'm going to cheer them on the best I can, but I know it's going to be tough."

___

5 p.m.

Daniel Ricciardo of Australia has won the Monaco Grand Prix, the crown jewel race on the Formula One schedule.

It's the second win of the season for the Red Bull driver, who also won the Chinese Grand Prix. It's his seventh career victory.

Ricciardo led throughout from the pole position.

Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari finished second and Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton was third.

___

10:40 a.m.

There's no shortage of star power on the red carpet at the Indianapolis 500, where Kelly Clarkson is poised to sing the national anthem and Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo will drive the pace car.

Actor Chris Hemsworth will wave the green flag for the 102nd running, shortly after two-time Olympic medal-winning skier and Indiana native Nick Goepper concludes his duties as grand marshal.

Also spotted at the track have been comedian Adam Carolla, Miss America Cara Mund, and Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Ben Higgins from various seasons of "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette."

___

10:30 a.m.

Racing innovator and world-class driver Dan Gurney has been honored with a tribute lap around Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Gurney, the first driver with victories in Formula One, IndyCar and NASCAR Cup series, died in January from complications of pneumonia. He was 86.

Gurney earned fame for winning the 1967 Belgian Grand Prix in the Eagle-Weslake, a car he created. He was a master engineer who found new ways to make cars faster and safer. He developed the Gurney flap, the Gurney bubble and was one of the first to wear a full-face helmet with a protective visor.

Gurney's also widely credited with starting the tradition of spraying champagne from the podium at that race.

___

4:25 p.m.

Fernando Alonso's Monaco Grand Prix is over.

The two-time Formula One champion pulled his McLaren onto the side of the track after 53 of 78 laps when he was pushing hard for a top-eight finish.

He immediately informed his team over radio it was a gearbox problem.

The Spanish driver skipped the race last year to take part in the Indianapolis 500.

___

4: 05 p.m.

Daniel Ricciardo is struggling to hold onto the lead halfway through the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver has the Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel right behind him after 39 of the 78 laps.

Ricciardo's Red Bull team urged him to "stay focused" but Vettel is waiting for the right moment to pounce. His team kept him informed of Ricciardo's worsening situation.

Two years ago, Ricciardo also took pole position here and missed out on victory after his team botched a pit stop.

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton remains in third place but has complained of his tires degrading.

Kimi Raikkonen's Ferrari is fourth but losing ground on Hamilton.

___

3:40 p.m.

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton made an audacious move, pitting for softer and faster tires after just 12 laps at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver came out in sixth place, behind Force India driver Esteban Ocon. But Hamilton quickly passed the Frenchman to move into fifth behind teammate Valtteri Bottas.

The move prompted a flurry of tire changes as the top five drivers came in. By the 20th lap Ricciardo was back in front of Vettel, Hamilton and the Ferrari of Kimi Raikkonen.

Those were the top four positions in qualifying.

___

3:20 p.m.

The Monaco Grand Prix is under way, kicking off the biggest day in motorsports.

Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo has made a clean start from the pole position. Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel was in second place after holding off Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes heading into the first turn.

Starting from last place after a crash ruled him out of qualifying, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen quickly jumped up six places to 14th after just eight laps.

___

1:40 p.m.

After days of unbroken sunshine, the weather is cloudy and somewhat windy before the start of the Monaco Grand Prix.

Still, it takes more to deter the Champagne-swilling fans waiting for F1's most glamorous race to start. They are perched on apartment balconies overlooking the track or watching from yachts as the loud music reverberates around the famed harbor.

Sebastian Vettel won last year and the Ferrari driver needs another good performance to claw back his 17-point deficit to championship leader Lewis Hamilton.

The Mercedes driver has won the past two races of the season, but has his work cut out seeing as Monaco's tight 3.4-kilometer (2.1-mile) course is the hardest to overtake on in F1.

Hamilton starts from third on the grid, while Vettel goes from second place and Daniel Ricciardo is on pole position, just like in 2016.

Max Verstappen - Ricciardo's Red Bull teammate - is last on the grid after crashing before Saturday's qualifying. He will look to carve his way through the field with his trademark aggressive driving.

___

One of the busiest days in motorsports has arrived.

The Formula One series kicks things off with the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, the jewel in the F1 calendar. After a difficult start to his title defense, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has won the past two races and leads Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel by 17 points.

Hamilton starts from third place on the grid behind Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo and Vettel. Ricciardo took the pole position.

The 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 sees the career finale of Danica Patrick at the biggest race on the IndyCar calendar. She has stolen the spotlight for "The Great American Race" - but Helio Castroneves is chasing a record-tying fourth victory in the twilight of his IndyCar career.

NASCAR wraps things up Sunday night with one of its biggest races of the year, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina. Kyle Busch is on the pole. He has won a Cup points race at every track on the NASCAR circuit except Charlotte. Kevin Harvick has won the last three Cup races.

___

