Family of Marcus Peters calls for justice

The family of the naked man shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Interstate 95 is demanding justice just one day after police released the body cam video.

In the fallout following Richmond Police shooting and killing Marcus Peters, his sister Princess Blanding was in a sanctuary filled with hundreds of people is demanding justice on Saturday.

"Death cannot be the answer. I can't change it but I won't accept it," said Blanding. "It was clearly notated as the officer got out of his car that he was dealing with a mental health patient, and to make death the outcome is not justified."

Despite Richmond police releasing body cam video to the public showing the final moments between Officer Michael Nyantakyi and Peters, Peters' family and their supporters say more could have been done to help Marcus.

"This is ugly behavior by those sworn to protect all citizens," one person said.

"I don't care who you are or what you believe, but you cannot believe in your soul that Marcus Peters deserved to be treated the way he was treated," said another.

Surveillance video showed Marcus Peters pulling up to the Jefferson Hotel where he worked part-time.

Video later captured Peters walking around the hotel with his shirt off. Minutes later, he was seen running back to his car naked.

Another piece of surveillance video, shows Peters striking what investigators say is one of three vehicles he hit.

Officer Nyantakyi spotted Peters' car drive erratically and began to pursue him. They ended up on an exit ramp along I-95.

Officer Nyantakyi, with his gun drawn, told dispatch, "Male seems to be mentally unstable as we speak."

Peters verbally threatened Officer Nyantakyi, who then drew and shot his taser.

When the taser failed, Peters charged Officer Nyantakyi, who then pulled out his gun, shooting Marcus twice in the stomach. Peters later died in the hospital.

"I only wish that we could have helped Mr. Peters like we do with so many people, each and every day. Unfortuantly, this situation didn't turn out that way. It's what we do for others. We could not help him that day, and for that, I am truly sorry," said Chief Alfred Durham.

"Our officers nationwide need to be equipped with more strategies than just using deadly force," said Blanding.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12