Body pulled from James River near Osborne Landing

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

A body was pulled from the James River early Saturday morning near Osborne Landing, according to Henrico police.

The body was discovered just before 7 a.m. Police are waiting to hear back from the medical examiner's office to identify the body.

Officers say the person's death is not suspicious.

