Keselowski becomes first repeat winner on Xfinity Series

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Brad Keselowski, front left, leads the field at the start of the NASCAR Xfinity series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, May 26, 2018.
(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Crew members perform a pit stop on driver Kyle Busch's car during the NASCAR Xfinity series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, May 26, 2018.
(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Brad Keselowski (22) battles with Kyle Busch (18) during the NASCAR Xfinity series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, May 26, 2018.
(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Stephen Leicht (55) spins in Turn 4 as Michael Annett (5) and Josh Bilicki (45) try to drive past during the NASCAR Xfinity series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, May 26, 2018.
(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Garrett Smithley (0) spins in Turn 4 as Kyle Busch (18) drives past during the NASCAR Xfinity series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, May 26, 2018.

By STEVE REED
AP Sports Writer

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) - Brad Keselowski became the first repeat winner on the Xfinity Series this season, taking the rain-delayed race Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Cup driver has 38 Xfinity victories, also winning the rain-delayed Phoenix race in March.

Keselowski driver won in overtime after the yellow flag came out for debris on the track with two laps remaining in the scheduled 200-lap race. He took off in Team Penske's No. 22 Ford on a restart with two laps remaining and held off Cole Custer.

Christopher Bell was third, followed by Ty Dillon and points leader Elliott Sadler.

Kyle Busch, who led a race-high 93 laps and the first two stages of the race, wrecked with 38 laps to go after an aggressive move on a restart. The Cup star tried to take the inside line on a restart and his tires got stuck in the grass, causing his car to spin into Chase Briscoe.

___

More AP auto racing: https://racing.ap.org

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

