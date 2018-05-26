Folks participate in 5K to honor fallen military heroes

Folks gathered at the Virginia War Memorial for the "They Gave All 5K." (Source: Facebook/Virginia War Memorial)

Folks participated in a 5K at the Virginia War Memorial on Saturday to honor our fallen military heroes.

The "They Gave All 5K" race went through parts of Oregon Hill, Belvidere Street, and Tredegar, near Brown's Island. This marks the seventh year of the race that pays tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"Our finish line was lined with over 100 American flags with placards of loved ones who were in the service and they passed," said Suzanne Feigley, race director. "When they crossed the finish line, we want to really power home what Memorial Day is all about and we really believe that those placards with American flags and the names really do that."

All proceeds from the event go to the Virginia War Memorial.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12