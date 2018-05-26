Police: Homeless man breaks into Wells Fargo to take nap

Richmond police say a homeless man broke into a Wells Fargo to take a nap. (Source: NBC12 viewer)

Richmond police say a homeless man broke into the Wells Fargo in Carytown to take a nap.

Officers received a call around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday for a break-in at 3201 West Cary Street.

According to police, the homeless man broke the glass, laid on the desk, and took a nap. Officers took the man into custody.

The bank was not open at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12