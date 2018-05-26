Over 3,000 Dominion Energy customers without power due to broken utility pole

Thousands of Dominion Energy customers were without power in Chesterfield on Saturday due to a broken utility pole.

The cross arm of the utility pole broke around 12:41 p.m. near the intersection of Powhite Parkway and Courthouse Road, according to a Dominion Energy spokesperson.

Dominion Energy said the cross arm broke because it was old.

Over 3,200 customers were without power, but more than 1,000 customers were back on within a minute.

As of 3 p.m., 227 customers are still without power.

Crews are on their way to the scene to fix the pole. The lights should be back on by 4:30 p.m.

