Over 3,000 Dominion Energy customers without power due to broken utility pole

Thousands of Dominion Energy customers were without power in Chesterfield on Saturday.More >>
Thousands of Dominion Energy customers were without power in Chesterfield on Saturday.More >>
Chesterfield police will not pursue charges in relation to a "staged abduction" that happened outside of a Walmart on Sunday.More >>
Chesterfield police will not pursue charges in relation to a "staged abduction" that happened outside of a Walmart on Sunday.More >>
Love of Life Fellowship is hoping a federal court will allow them to keep their doors open.More >>
Love of Life Fellowship is hoping a federal court will allow them to keep their doors open.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department is searching for a missing 42-year-old man last seen around midnight Sunday, May 20.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department is searching for a missing 42-year-old man last seen around midnight Sunday, May 20.More >>
James Lane had served Chesterfield for two years. He begins the new position June 1.More >>
James Lane had served Chesterfield for two years. He begins the new position June 1.More >>