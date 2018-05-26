Senior Alert issued for 87-year-old man with cognitive impairment

Former NBC12 anchor Gray Hall opens up about health scare

Virginia State Police issued a senior alert for an 87-year-old man suffering from a cognitive impairment.

Billy Frank Puckett was last seen around 9 p.m. on Friday on Riverside Drive in Tazewell. He is believed to be traveling in a white 1996 Ford F-150 pick up with Virginia license plate VWE-9444.

Police say Puckett is 6-feet-tall, weighs 285 pounds, has blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray short sleeve Wrangler shirt, black khaki pants, velcro Reebok tennis shoes, and a tan Richlands baseball cap.

His disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, according to police.

Anyone with any information on Puckett's whereabouts is asked to call Virginia State Police at 276-228-3131.

