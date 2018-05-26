Senior Alert issued for 87-year-old man with cognitive impairment

Thousands of Dominion Energy customers were without power in Chesterfield on Saturday.More >>
Virginia State Police issued a senior alert for an 87-year-old man suffering from a cognitive impairment.More >>
Volunteers helped place American flags on 6,000 graves at City Point National Cemetery in Hopewell on Saturday.More >>
Virginia State Police canceled a senior alert after a missing elderly couple was found safe on Saturday.More >>
The ramp from Interstate 295 south to Interstate 64 east in eastern Henrico is closed due to an overturned tractor-trailer.More >>
The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.More >>
It's every mother's worst nightmare. On Thursday, April 12, Shawn Winkler shot himself in the head in the garage of his Leland family home. He died three days later at 30 years old.More >>
An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."More >>
A man died from severe injuries he got while breaking into a house on Princess Street early Friday morning, according to the Wilmington Police Department.More >>
A picture is worth a thousand word, but one picture captured by a MAX bus driver captured tells a story of determination.More >>
